Demi Lovato reveals the celebrities she is talking to in self-isolation

Demi Lovato on Tuesday revealed who she is talking to in this time of social distancing.

The singer joined Jimmy Fallon for an online conversation during which she also sang her popular song “I Love Me,”.

According to the singer, her manager Scooter Braun is keeping celebrities together with a Facetime group.

A report in BillBoard said that Katy Perry Ariana Grande and some other celebrities are among the people Lovato has talked to during self-isolation.

“Every night it’s somebody new, a guest of honor,” the singer was quoted as having told Jimmy Fallon.



Discussing the issue of mental health during the coronavirus crisis, she said “It’s so important right now. We’re alone with our thoughts right now, some of us are at home alone…it’s really just them and their minds. Those voices in your head can get really loud. I call them roommates. The roommates in your head can be just as annoying as a real roommate.



The reports aid the singer is currently staying with her family in Los Angeles with her mom and dad, older sister, younger sister and five dogs.





