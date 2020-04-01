K-pop singer Kim Jae-Joong shocks fans with April Fool's Day joke

K-pop star Kim Jae-Joong on Wednesday left his fans in shock by revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer had used his Instagram account to share the news that he has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

But it later turned out that it was an April Fool's day prank.

The K-pop singer deleted his Instagram post which was on display for his 1.9 million followers.

According to The Independent, the JYJ singer’s Korea-based label and agency C-Jes Entertainment RGC rushed to confirm the news as he was in Japan for television commitments.



In a later post, Jae-Joong said the post was not intended as a joke, acknowledging: “[I] did go quite far for April Fool’s Day.”



He said he “has family and friends who are getting sick and dying”.

“Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time... Oh and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick.. and dying... it’s never just someone else’s problem.

“I wanted to tell you that protecting myself is protecting the precious people around us...I will accept all the punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy,” his later post read.



