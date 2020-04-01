Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal status changes?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's day to officially step down as senior royals came on Tuesday (March 31), three months after they announced their intention to step back as full-time working members of the House of Windsor.

Their decision to renounce their full royal status sent shockwaves through the world.

It is being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer represent the commonwealth and the queen as senior royal remembers.

According to reports, Harry will retain his ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader in the military for the next year, but will lose his honorary military positions.



The pair will be able to keep their titles but will no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles. Though they will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their Instagram account, Sussex Royal is shutting down.



As per reports, Buckingham Palace or no other royal communications representatives including palace spokespeople or household representatives or royal sources will speak anymore on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



They have reportedly announced that their PR is being managed by the US agency, Sunshine Sachs, who worked with Meghan when she was an actress in TV drama Suits. In reality, it has been managed by them for many months.



Catherine St-Laurent has reportedly been hired as "chief of staff" and "executive director" of their non-profit enterprise. She was the director at Pivotal Ventures, Melinda Gates’ women and families foundation, supporting campaigns that aimed to help improve the lives of women around the globe.



Patronage



Harry and Meghan remain "committed and supportive" to their patronages and will continue to work closely with them, their spokesman says. For Meghan this includes The National Theatre and Smart Works, which provides women wanting to get back into work with a new interview outfit and mentoring.

Harry will continue to work with organisations such as WellChild, the RFU and Invictus Games.

Meghan and Harry will continue to do what they can – "safely and privately" – to support their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their own future non-profit organisation. There was no mention of how they would start earning their own money.



Meghan already has a few projects in the works, such as doing a voiceover for Disney, so earning money should not be too big of an issue for the couple.

Harry and Meghan's final post

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” they captioned a photo with a quote that thanked the followers of Sussex Royal for all of their support. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the caption read. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

Harry and Meghan say they will spend the next few months "focusing on their family".