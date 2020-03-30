Johnny Depp reveals ex wife Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk: report

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has reportedly claimed that his ex-wife Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk during their marriage.



As per reports, the actor revealed that Heard had invited Musk to their penthouse when Depp was away to shoot for his film. The staff at Johnny Depp's penthouse has reportedly confirmed that Musk arrived late at night and left the next morning.



The lawsuit filed by Depp further mentions that the staff at Depp's penthouse had reportedly given access to the garage and elevator. News reports further add that Amber Heard had shown violent behaviour toward Johnny Depp in Australia when the latter wanted a post-nuptial agreement with respect to their assets.

'The Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has received the court's permission to go ahead with his defamation case against former wife Amber Heard.

As per the media reports, the actress, in an article, had revealed details of her experience of domestic violence without particularly naming Johhny Depp. 'The Aquaman' actress stated that she faced the worst force of their culture.

The court has allowed Johnny Depp to go forward with his legal case against former wife under the assumption that she aimed her allegations of domestic violence on him.