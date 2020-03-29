THIS 'Black Widow' actor wants Marvel to release the film on streaming service

Scarlett Johansson starrer "Black Widow" is among many Hollywood films that have faced delays over coronavirus pandemic.



David Harbour who plays a key role in the Marvel film wants the makers of the movie to release it on a streaming service instead of delaying it.

Harbour plays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things".

"Black Widow" features Scarlett Johansson as "Shield Agent" Natasha Romanoff in the highly anticipated film.

Harbour star as Red Guardian in the much awaited film that traces the origin of Natasha.

According to reports, the "Stranger Things" actor recently revealed that he received an email from the makers of "Black Widow" about its release date.

The actor said he was shocked by the fact that "Black Widow" will not be releasing on its scheduled release date of May 1.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has not yet released the new date for Black Widow.