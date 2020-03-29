'Contagion' star Kate Winslet shares advice on how to keep safe amid coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet has shared an advice on how to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who starred in the film 'Contagion' about a hypothetical virus outbreak, gave the tip in a video message .

Here's what she said in her video message:

"In the movie Contagion I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role I spend time with some of the best public health professionals.

And what was one of the most important things they told me.... wash your hands like your life depends on it, because right know in particular it just might, or the life of someone you love or even the life of someone you might not know but still deserving of you consideration like the people on the front lines of this fight right now."