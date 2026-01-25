Eric Dane steps away from award shows due to his ongoing battle with THIS

Eric Dane’s ongoing battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease forced him to miss award shows.

In April 2025, the 53-year-old American actor announced that he was diagnosed with ALS, “a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that attacks nerve cells (motor neurons) controlling voluntary muscles, leading to weakness, muscle wasting, and paralysis, eventually affecting breathing and swallowing.”

ALS can only be treated, which focuses on slowing progression and managing symptoms, but it has no cure yet.

On Saturday, January 24, Dane did not make it to the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala because of his challenges related to his ALS diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the ALS Network spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed, “ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award, but due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend.”

“We remain deeply grateful for his courage, advocacy, and continued commitment to the ALS community, and we honor him fully this evening with our profound respect and support. Aaron Lazar, Broadway star and Grammy Award nominee, will accept the award on his behalf,” the statement concluded.

It is pertinent Dane was presented the Advocate of the Year Award at its annual Pasadena, California, ceremony, as the charitable organization announced in September 2025.

The organization stated that the Grey's Anatomy star brought “international attention to ALS” through his “leadership and compassion” since he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease.