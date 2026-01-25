Lisa Rinna breaks silence on 'stalker' remarks about Colton Underwood

Lisa Rinna has finally revealed why she called Colton Underwood a “stalker.”

On Friday, January, the 62-year-old American actress referred to Underwood as a “stalker” because his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph accused him of harassing her.

“Let’s talk about you being a stalker. The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody,” Rinna said.

In 2020, Randolph claimed the 33-year-old American TV personality not only planted a tracker on her car but also harassed her.

However, the two settled the case privately after a court granted a restraining order against him.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 24, Rinna, who appeared with Underwood on The Traitor, said, “Hi, guys, OK, so it’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my Housewife mode is taking on a life of its own and it’s causing real problems for Colton and I do not want this because Colton and I are great.”

She remarked, “He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you ask me to be a Housewife I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.”

“But just so you know, I am totally great with Colton. I have been texting with him. We talk. Everything is great,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star urged.