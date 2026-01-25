Chris Pine admits being clueless about new ‘Star Trek’ film

Chris Pine has just insisted he doesn't know anything about a new Star Trek film.

It was revealed last year that Paramount Pictures have brought in Dungeons + Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to write and direct a new installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise, nine years after the release of last film Star Trek Beyond.

However, the 45-year-old actor, who portrayed Captain Kirk in three films between 2006 and 2016 - hasn't been approached about getting involved.

When asked about the project at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at the Sundance Film Festival, he said: “You probably know more than I do.”

But Chris urged those involved with the new movie to "have fun" with the series, adding, “Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper.”

Earlier this year, Simon Pegg admitted he would be "so happy" if he got to play Scotty again after playing the role in three movies.

Speaking on a panel at STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025, he told fans: “J.J. [Abrams] has always said that there are scripts being developed and this and that. I think it's about time. It would be great to see us 10 years after the five-year mission, where we are.”

“If we make another Star Trek, I'll be so happy because I just want to see my friends again. I see them occasionally,” Simon said, further mentioning, “They all live in Los Angeles. I saw Zoe [Saldaña] this year, which was lovely. I saw Karl [Urban] a couple of times when I was working on The Boys. But I miss Chris [Pine] and I miss John [Cho]. We've been through a lot together.”

“We've been through good times, bad times. And I would love to be able to hang out with those guys again,” he concluded.