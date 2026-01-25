Mel C feels 'relief' on parenting decision days after Beckhams feud

Mel C on Beckham feud: 'It's hard'

In the wake of Victoria Beckham's fallout with son Brooklyn, Mel C, her friend and co-bandmate of the Spice Girls, may have taken a note earlier.



As a result, she says she opted, since her daughter's birth, Scarlet, to keep her away from the spotlight.

"We kind of embrace nepo baby. F*** it, let's go for nepo baby! The thing is, with Scarlet, she's not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby," the 52-year-old tells The Sunday Times.

Looking back, the Spice Girls singer says she is relieved she made the right decision. "So relieved! It's so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who's had success."

Mel C's daughter Scarlet

Mel C's relief comes amid the feud between the Beckhams, which she also alludes to in her interview. "Obviously I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all."

"But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn't feel comfortable making that decision for her."

In addition, Afton McKeith, an ex-flame of Brooklyn, whom he dated in 2017, also claims her former boyfriend had anxiety because he was raised in the spotlight.

"Brooklyn was telling the truth in his post. It was hard for him growing up. There are two sides to every story, but I know growing up in the spotlight was challenging for him," she said in reference to the post the Beckhams' elder son shared.

The post is the most scathing so far in the Beckhams' row, detailing how David and Victoria have been derailing his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham.