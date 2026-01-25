Kelly Clarkson has 'one foot out of' daytime TV?

It is being reported that Kelly Clarkson has decided to bid farewell to television.

According to Daily Mail, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter is getting ready to leave daytime TV to spend more time with her children after the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

For those unaware, Blackstock, a producer and talent manager, succumbed to a three-year battle with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025.

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013, welcomed two kids, daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 9, and annulled their marriage in 2022.

A well-placed insider told the outlet, "Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit.

"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward. She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top,” the source stated, alluding to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is currently in its seventh season.

Clarkson was contemplating leaving the show last year, as she commented that the show’s demanding schedule is a hurdle in her music career and in February and March 2025, she took a long break due to a “personal matter.”

"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," the insider noted, adding that even though she remains "engaged" with her crew, many staff members have sensed "something different" since Blackstock's passing.

The Underneath the Tree crooner “knows every single person on the crew by name, every member of staff. She knows who our husbands and wives are. She treats us like we're friends, not just co-workers.”

“Everyone wants Kelly to stay and sign a new contract. That is the ultimate goal.”

"Kelly has one foot out the door. It isn't a money play, she just wants to do something else and she wants to be with her family more," the source said.