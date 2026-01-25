Olivia Attwood, husband Bradley Dack take time apart amid trust issues

Olivia Attwood is said to be "heartbroken" as she and her husband Bradley Dack have reportedly decided to separate.

The couple, who married in June 2023, are said to be taking time apart after a breach of trust on Bradley’s side.

“Olivia and Bradley are taking time apart due to a breach in trust on Bradley’s side,” an insider told The Sun.

They added, “They won’t address this publicly, but friends and family are aware. Separating has never been an option up until now.”

Speaking of Olivia’s feelings, they said she is “heartbroken,” adding, “Olivia and Bradley met over a decade ago and their lives and families are so intertwined — which has made the decision to split even more devastating.”

Olivia and Bradley have been open about the challenges in their relationship, with the model previously describing marriage as “really hard.”

During an appearance on This Morning, she was asked, “You said you want to try and be a better wife this year? New Year’s resolution?”

To which she responded, “Yeah I said that on Alan Carr’s podcast. I said that in jest and now people keep bringing it up, I feel like I am going to be held accountable.”

“I don’t like being held accountable. I think last year, we’re very honest, we were like ships in the night, work wise.

“Everything else, I’d like to give him an easier time this year if I can.”