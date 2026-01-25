Dancehall star Spice makes bombshell claim about ditching blue hair

Dancehall star Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, recently revealed she is working on her upcoming gospel album.

On Monday, January 19, the 43-year-old Jamaican musician and singer told PEOPLE magazine that she is exploring a new genre of music, which is why she has changed her signature blue look.

Spice released her gospel song God Don't Play About Me on October 10, 2025 after she dropped the Christian song You Are Worthy on her album Mirror 25 in 2024.

Talking about her upcoming gospel album, the Grammy-nominated musician said, “‘You Are Worthy,’ which was my first gospel song, was extremely well received.”

“This one, I would say, it's different in terms of the beat. This is more uptempo. This is more like a full-blown worship song where you'd grab your tambourine,” she added.

“There are certain songs that call you to be calm and reverent and just invite the Holy Spirit, but this one makes you want to get up and dance and sing and shout and grab a tambourine and jump around," the Watch My Life crooner noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Spice, famous for risqué performances and lyrics, included her family members and friends in the music video of God Don't Play About Me.