Mandy Patinkin advises THIS to Jonathan Bailey before 'Sunday in the Park with George' revival

Mandy Patinkin recently shares some words of wisdom with Jonathan Baily ahead of the Sunday in the Park with George revival.

Patinkin first played the role of George Seurat in a 1984 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

While conversing with TODAY, the 73-year-old American actor and singer gave advice to Bailey as he is getting ready to play Seurat in the London revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

He said Bailey should “connect" and "enjoy every single second of it. You are embarking on one of the privileges of your life.”

Patinkin went on to emphasize, "What James [Lapine, playwright] and Stephen [Sondheim] wrote is one of the greatest gifts of my life. The word that is the north star of my existence ... ‘Connect, George. Connect.’”

“The word ‘connect,’ the music, the lyrics, the story — I just beg you to, even on your worst day, enjoy every second of it. This is as good as it gets,” the Brilliant Minds star added.

Bailey will appear in the Pulitzer Prize–winning 1984 musical with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande in the summer of 2027.

The Jurassic World Rebirth actor and Zoolander 2 actress stars informed their fans about the project in a joint Instagram post.

Baily and Grande posted a photograph of themselves at the Art Institute of Chicago, in which they can be seen sitting in front of Georges Seurat’s 1880s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

It is pertinent to mention that A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte is the painting behind the award-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George.