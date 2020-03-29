Hira Mani looks dazzling in photo shoot from 15 years back

Pakistani actress Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh has shared throwback photos of wifey on Instagram and the adorable pictures have won the hearts of thousands of their fans.



Salman Shaikh aka Mani took to Instagram and shared pictures of Hira dating back 15 years.

He wrote, “Hira ke pehli Photo Shoot 15 saal pehlay (The first photo shoot of Hira, 15 years back).

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress looked gorgeous in a bridal outfit in the throwback pictures.



Salman Shaikh also shared an old photo of them on his Instagram Story.

Hira Mani was surprised over the old photos and commented, “Yaarrrr maniii hahaha omg ye Kahan Se milli Tumko (Where did you get them from?)”.