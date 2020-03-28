Paris fashion weeks cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Paris fashion weeks have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Saturday.

The events were scheduled to take place in late June and early July.

“In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashion) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement.

The federation said it was working on possible alternatives.

