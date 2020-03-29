Peter Andre irks daughter Princess by blasting Adele's music

Peter Andre , who is isolating with wife Emily and all of his children, has enraged his daughter Princess by blasting Adele's music through the house while social distancing .



The 'Mysterious Girl' singer appeared to be getting on his daughter' nerves as he tried to overcome his boredom while on lockdown at their family home on Saturday.



The singer, 47, played Adele's Hello through their speakers, while pretending that she was calling his phone and trying to get in touch with him.

The showbiz star giggled as he played 'Hello' by Adele, pretending she was speaking to him in the song.



He acted out a phone call with a dodgy line, telling Adele: "Yeah, hi, listen, I've got to go, I'm not sure if you can hear me."

But Princess was having none of it, marching in and switching off the plug at the wall, plunging the room into silence.

"No thank you!" she shouted, as Peter laughed.

Sharing the video to Instagram, Peter wrote: 'Honestly she needs to stop calling. @adele it's not as if I can go visit. Selfish #quarantine #goingloco #adele #iforgiveyou #stopcalling '.



Earlier, The singer shared a throwback photo with his mum and dad, telling his followers: ‘Miss you mum and dad every day. Especially now.

The Australian singer first came to our attention in the late 90s singing 'mysterious girl' and showing off his impressive abs while dancing in a waterfall. He took part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004 and went on to marry fellow contestant Katy Price in 2005. The couple had two children together before separating after 3 and a half years of marriage.

