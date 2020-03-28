Lady Gaga's father criticised for seeking financial help to support restaurant staff

Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta has come under severe criticism online for tweeting that he is raising money to pay his staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The father of the globally famous singer with a net worth of millions deleted his tweet after users called him out.

“I'm doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month," Germanotta said in the now deleted tweet.

"Our staff needs some help financial. Any help for our employees will be appreciated,” he said.

According to Fox News, Germanotta owns Joanne Trattoria, an Italian restaurant in New York where Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all bars and restaurants to close except for takeout.

The TV channel's website reported that Lady Gaga's father also owns Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, which the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is moving to evict from Grand Central Terminal, accusing Germanotta of refusing to pay rent.