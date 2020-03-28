'Game of Thrones' dire wolf dog dies of cancer

A famous dog who played 'Summer' in Game of Thrones has died of cancer, according to reports.

The northern Inuit dog from the Game of Thrones cast played Bran Stark's dire wolf in the HBO's fantasy series written by George R.R. Martin.

The dog named Odin featured in Game of Thrones' first episode.

Paying tribute to Odin, his owners wrote on social media: "It's difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family, for Odin led a life like no other dog.

"Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at seven weeks old. All we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus.

Odin's passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life[,] for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would [sic]."

According to reports, before his death, over £12,000 was raised to cover Odin's cancer treatment.



