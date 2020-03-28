Kendall Jenner blasts Kim Kardashian for attacking her

The drama within the Kardashian-Kendall clan seems to be at an all-time high currently as after Kim and Kourtney being at outs with each other, Kendall Jenner has joined the feud.

The reality TV stars have been hogging the headlines of late over their escalating drama and now Kim K seems to be railing at her little sister Kendall Jenner over the family’s work ethic.

In the new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim tells that she works the hardest compared to all the siblings but is soon clapped back at by her sister.

The feud sparked with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall talking about Kylie Jenner’s ill-health coming in the way of her Paris Fashion Week show.

The SKIMS founder went on to say that she would never miss out on making an appearance if she was in her shoes.

“If I were on my death bed, I would still show up,” Kim said.

Agreeing with Kim, Kendall chimed in saying “And me,” but was soon given a snarky remark by Kim who said: “No, you get anxiety and it’s, like, hard.”

Kendall retorted saying: “Are you [expletive] kidding me? I literally will come at you right now. I swear to god. I’ve been sick as [expletive] [and] been having major panic attacks. I work my [expletive] [expletive] off when I’m sick or not.”

The tensions heated up even more when all three gave an earful to Kardashian West over her “narrative about this work ethic.”