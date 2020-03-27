Evangeline Lilly admits she was 'dismissive' about coronavirus

Following intense backlash from almost all of Hollywood and social media over her refusal to self-quarantine, Evangeline Lilly has admitted she was wrong about the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Ant-Man actor drew flak from not just the social media users but also her fellow industry insiders, which finally drove her towards accepting her mistake publicly.

Sharing an extensive Instagram post, Lilly wrote: “Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

“Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued.

Offering her apologies, the Canadian-born actor said: “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

“My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation,” she confessed.



She then lauded the first responders and the frontliners in the fight against the global pandemic, saying: “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected.”

“I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all,” she said.

“At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time.”

“When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now.”

Earlier, Lilly had faced censure over her post where she refused to self-isolate, citing her ‘freedom’ to be more important than anything else.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #BusinessAsUsual,” she had said in a post that stirred up a storm.

After getting hammered online, she issued a response saying: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving….Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious -- keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”



“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she added.

The actor had irked a number of people in Hollywood, including Sophie Turner who called Lilly out publicly during an Instagram Live session.

"Stay inside. Don’t be [expletive] stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over [...] your health.’ I don’t give a [expletive] about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea,” the Game of Thrones actor said.