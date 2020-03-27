Miley Cyrus opens up on how her anxiety attacks led to her starting a web show

As the coronavirus tightens its grip around the globe, a large chunk of the world's population has been confined within their homes, which in turn has stirred up quite a few mental health issues and has sent the economy in a tailspin.

Miley Cyrus opened up about how spending time locked away in her home gave birth to a number of issues for her and triggered her mental health problems.

Speaking over FaceTime to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer revealed how she recently suffered a panic attack.

"Well, I was sitting one night outside and I was looking up at the stars, and it was the one place where I was able to be outside of my house and be able to feel really safe,” she said.

“So I was laying out in the grass and I was just looking up at the stars, and thinking about how fortunate and lucky I am that I live in a space where I can still go out and I can take a walk," she added.

"And the weather has been a little rainy, but it's been nice to cuddle up with my dog on the couch on the days that it felt good and I have enough space where I can go outside and just enjoy nature and feel a little less [expletive],” she went on.

“But I was thinking about how everyone doesn't have that space. Because just having that change of scenery and being a part of something so beautiful, like the colours of trees or the night sky, was just so inspiring to me to create that inside for the days where I actually got stuck inside my house like everybody else,” she said.

“And so I started having this fear and anxiety and panic, and I actually started giving myself really cold feet. My feet started going really cold, my hands going really cold, and I realised I was actually having a full-on anxiety attack.”

“And so I remembered this exercise called bright minds that my psychiatrist has used for the past 10 years. Of course we have these great tools. We never use them in the times of crisis."

"We know them, but they're when we're positive that we want to have a bright mind, but when things go to [expletive], we're like [expletive] exercise, I'm going to just do it my way. I'm just going to let myself totally go into panic and fear,” she said further.

“So I called him, and I wanted to be reminded of the bright mind exercise. I am very organised. Like, at one point my entire closet was alphabetised. So I have really crazy OCD. So I was realising that his bright mind exercise wasn't an acronym,” the former Disney star said.

"So I couldn't understand why B would mean take your vitamins, but his were just the 11 steps. So I thought as a fun project, I would go through and I would make my mind into this easy exercise. So you go B, a blessing and curse of social media. R, reliability. I, immune support.”

“So I thought I would go through and do this. And as I did it, I realised how much it helped me, that I realised that I just had to share it," she continued.

She further explained how the idea started about her coming up with a web-show through her Instagram Live session, titled Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

"I started thinking of the most inspiring people I knew, like Demi Lovato or Ellen DeGeneres, or my good friends Rita Ora, Jeremy Scott. So I started creating this really amazing list of people that were willing to come be on my show," she said.