Britney Spears indulges in self love amid quarantine, clarifies statement about Usain Bolt

Britney Spears is among the celebrities who has been actively raising awareness about self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The singer appeared to be a ray of sunshine in yellow outfit as she shared an interesting video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen modelling her dresses while social distancing.

The 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing in colourful outfits along with a lengthy caption which ended with her clarifying that she was being sarcastic when she claimed to demolish the men's track record.



She wrote: "Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes anyhow I got this cute video !!! "

She concluded as saying: "obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record !!!! #joking #workbitch"



Her previous post had left fans aghast as she had claimed to beat Usain Bolt's 100 meter world record by a whopping four seconds.

Gushing about the achievement, Britney said in the caption: 'Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key….



Exactly 37 minutes after she clarified that she is not faster than Usain Bolt, Britney posted yet another video, which you can watch above. Britney, thank you for churning out so much content during these trying times. We all really appreciate it.