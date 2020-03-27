Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox returns home due to coronavirus

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Maddox, has rejoined family after his semester was canceled due to the novel coronavirus. He studies in Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.



The-18-year-old is using the downtime to focus on his Korean and Russian studies while he stays at home with his mother and five younger siblings: Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The Oscar-winner has always been a very loving mother and pays whole attention on on her kids. Last year, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress opened up about her six kids during an interview with a Magazine, in which she enthused about how proud she was of them, as they continued to grow and develop.

Angelina said: "I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded.

Recently, the actress donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry organization to help children who relied on school lunches.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement.

Jolie also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to help ensure they can continue teaching and learning through the pandemic.



On a worldwide scale, Jolie is working with UNESCO on the establishment of a Global Education Coalition to help children access distance learning during the period of school closures.

