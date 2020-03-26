New Book reveals what led to Steve Carell's departure from 'The Office'

Popular sitcom "The Office" that featured Steve Carell in the lead role till 2011, ended after its ninth season in 2013.

A new book about the US edition of show has revealed that Carell never wanted to leave the show.

The 40-year-old Virgin actor who played Michael Scott in the show stepped down after it's seventh season aired in 2011.

Authored by Andy Greene the book titled, "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s" features interviews with many crew members from the show, suggesting that Carell never planned on leaving the show.

Citing sound mixer Brian Wittle and hairstylist Kim Ferry , the book explained what led to Carell's departure.

According to both the persons, the actor accidentally let slip that he might leave after Season 7 in an interview, though hadn’t made up his mind, and felt forced to go through with his exit after the show’s network NBC made no effort for him to stay.

“He didn’t want to leave the show,” Ferry said. “He had told the network that he was going to sign for another couple of years. He told his manager and his manager contacted them and said he’s willing to sign another contract. And the deadline came for when [the network was] supposed to give him an offer and it passed and they didn’t make him an offer. So his agent was like, ‘Well, I guess they don’t want to renew you for some reason.’ Which was insane to me. And to him, I think.”



