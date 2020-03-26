Bindi Irwin's wedding amid coronavirus ban sparks protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bindi Irwin tied the knot on Wednesday hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than two witnesses took effect.
The daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin married at her family’s Australia Zoo, sparking online protest.
Irwin shared a wedding photo online , saying: “We held a small ceremony and I married by best friend.”
“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Irwin said.
According to Reuters, images of a wedding dress glimpsed from under a huddle of umbrellas at the family’s Australia Zoo in northeastern Queensland state were broadcast on TV on Wednesday less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed a limit of just five people at weddings - the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses - from Wednesday midnight, to rein in the spread of a coronavirus.
Ahead of her tweets, when images of the wedding first appeared, outraged viewers complained Irwin was setting a bad example amid nationwide coronavirus lockdowns.
