Bindi Irwin's wedding amid coronavirus ban sparks protest

Bindi Irwin tied the knot on Wednesday hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than two witnesses took effect.

The daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin married at her family’s Australia Zoo, sparking online protest.

Irwin shared a wedding photo online , saying: “We held a small ceremony and I married by best friend.”

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Irwin said.

According to Reuters, images of a wedding dress glimpsed from under a huddle of umbrellas at the family’s Australia Zoo in northeastern Queensland state were broadcast on TV on Wednesday less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed a limit of just five people at weddings - the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses - from Wednesday midnight, to rein in the spread of a coronavirus.

Ahead of her tweets, when images of the wedding first appeared, outraged viewers complained Irwin was setting a bad example amid nationwide coronavirus lockdowns.



