Kylie Jenner donates $1 million for coronavirus first responders

Kylie Jenner is joining the list of luminaries around the world playing their part in battling the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The model’s doctor was given a pleasant surprise when Kylie dropped a massive donation of $1 million for the fight against the global pandemic.

The money chipped in by the fashionista is aimed to provide first responders with protective gear comprising face shields and masks, which had hospitals around the world had been falling short of.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed the news of her donation and termed the reality TV star a “living angel.”

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true,” Dr. Aliabadi wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Kylie and her daughter Stormie.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” she added.

Kylie responded to the message by dropping a heartfelt comment on the post: “i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth.”



