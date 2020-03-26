Marvel in talks with Sony to bring Spider-Woman into the MCU?

Marvel Studios has persistently been pushing to make their films more diverse and progressive, as president of the company Kevin Fiege leads the way.

After the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first non-binary, hijabi and LGBTQ characters, word on the street is that the superhero world may be getting a Spider-Woman soon enough.

If reports are to be believed, Fiege is seeking a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Woman into existence in the MCU.

While it may appear to be wishful thinking to a lot, the comics did have Jessica Drew as the female counterpart of Peter Park in the Spider-Woman series.

And while the name is in possession of Sony, the character can still be used by Marvel and Fiege is reported to be pulling in all strings to bring that avatar into the Spider-Verse.

This may come as major news for some Marvel buffs but many are fretting over Fiege potentially messing up the character.