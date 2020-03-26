Justin Bieber shares amazing TikTok dance challenge video on Instagram

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have locked themselves up inside their Canadian home.

The singer is having fun bonding with his wife Hailey Bieber during the self-isolation. The lovebirds are keeping themselves entertained with the help of TikTok videos.

The "Yummi" singer took to his Instagram account and shared an amazing combo dance video for fans to practice at home during social distancing.

He captioned the video: "The boys jblazeofficial @nickdemoura @_cjsalvador @j.rabon @maejor for TikTok."

Earlier Justin revealed that Hailey has given him a facial. Taking a selfie, the singer flaunted his flawless skin on the social media platform.

