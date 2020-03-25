Billie Eilish will perform at a concert to raise money to help fight coronavirus

Billie Eilish is due to perform at a concert to raise money as part of efforts against the novel coronavirus.

Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw will also be part of the concert, according to Fox television on Wednesday.



Hosted by Elton John, the one-hour special will broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations.

According to Reuters, it will be the first major nationwide event in the United States to harness celebrity power to help those affected by the disease.

The “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. All of the musicians will film themselves from homes with their cellphones or other equipment.

The special is aimed at paying tribute to health workers and those on the front lines of efforts to cope with the pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals. It will also encourage viewers to donate to two charities: Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.



