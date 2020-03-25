Ayeza Khan urges fans to take care of animals amid coronavirus outbreak

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans to feed the dogs, cats, pigeons and other animals surrounding them amid coronavirus outbreak.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback selfie with pigeons in the back and wrote, “Me janti hn hum sabkay freezers and kitchens is time over loaded hai, halaat jo b ho par bhook tu lagegi or food is the only entertainment we have these days (I know everyone’s freezers and kitchens are overloaded at this time. Whatever the situation is, we feel hunger and the food is the only entertainment we have these days)."

“Bus jese hume bhook lgti ha wese he in sab ko b lgti ha, pls feed the street dogs, cats, pigeons or jo b nazar aye apko ird gird animal. (So like human being, these too feel hunger, so please feed the street dogs, cats, pigeons and other animals around you).”





"Yeh bhe pareshan ha akele ha. Nai jantay kia horaha ha par dua inki bhe Allah sunta ha. (They also scared and alone they don’t know what is going on around them but Allah listen them too.)"

She further says, “Please take care of everybody around you.”

On the work front, Ayeza Khan will next be seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Mehar-Posh.