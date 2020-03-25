Kim Kardashian slaps, punches, kicks sister Kourtney in shocking 'KUWTK' supertease

In the new trailer for season 18 of the reality series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' the physical fight between Kim Kardashian West and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, gets even more heated than was previously shown.

The long-standing tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian appears to get the best of them in the new season.



In the new clip, which is narrated by Khloe Kardashian, who is dressed as her momager, Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney come to blows.

Kourtney has been at odds with her famous family on recent seasons of the show, but this is the first time their beef has come to physical blows.



In the new trailer, shared by Kim on her Instagram, Kourtney can be seen abusing and shouting at her sister, which enrages Kim and she starts punching, kicking and slapping Kourtney.



