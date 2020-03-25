Manu Dibango, veteran saxophone legend, dies from coronavirus

African Jazz legend Manu Dibango has died from coronavirus infection at the age of 86 in Paris, his management team said on Tuesday.

Manu Dibango is one of the first global stars to have died as a result of COVID-19. World-famous singer and saxophonist's funeral service is to be held privately with a tribute in his memory to be followed later in the future.

The 86-year-old music stalwart was recognised worldwide for his contemporary style, fusing jazz and funk music with traditional sounds belonging to the African country, Cameroon.



A message on his official Facebook page confirmed the news of his demise stating COVID-19 as the reason for the same. "It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19," the message read.