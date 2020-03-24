Lady Gaga is not releasing her new album 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga on Tuesday left her fans disappointed with the announcement that she is not releasing her new album "Chromatica" next month.

Taking to Twitter, the singer said the release of her upcoming album has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, without giving the new release date.

In a long statement, the singer said it was an 'incredibly tough decision to make'.

Her statement said:

"First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing.

Please know that I am i'm thinking of you all.

I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.

This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.

It's important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."