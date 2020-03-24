'Stay home, I am watching you': Robert De Niro warns fans

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro has recorded a public service message to ask the people to stay home as authorities tackle coronavirus crisis.

De Niro is among celebrities who have featured in multiple videos New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently released to persuade people to stay home to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

In the video Robert De Niro channeled his character from the 2000 movie Meet the Parents .

The actor had played a former CIA agent who intimidates his daughter’s love interest, played by Ben Stiller.

Another clip stars Stiller himself, although his bit is that he’s staying home to take on a new, albeit unusual, hobby.



“I’ve always been interested in chainsaw art,” Stiller said. “Never had the time to explore it and now through the miracle of the internet, some tutorials and Etsy, I’ve been able to really get into it. I mean, I know nothing about it, but I’m learning every day.”

The virus had infected thousands of people in New York, with governor Cuomo repeatedly urging the citizens to stay home to reduce the burden on nation's health system.