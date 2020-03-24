Maria B's husband gets bail in coronavirus case

Maria B's husband Tahir Saeed has been released on bail hours after being taken into custody for failing to inform the authorities that his cook had contracted coronavirus."

The police said they arrested Saeed from his house after registering an FIR against him for hiding the test results of his servant and sending him to Vehari.

The police said the servant was brought to Lahore from Vihari and shifted to the city's Meo Hospital.



A spokesman for the police said that the cook had met dozens of people on his way home and in his village Karam Pur.

The spokesman said the entire village will have to be quarantined due to criminal act of Tahir Saeed.

Earlier, Maria B condemned the police raid at her house, requesting the prime minister to take notice of her husband's arrest.