Maria B condemns husband's arrest, asks PM to take notice

Police have raided fashion designer Maria B's house in Lahore and took her husband into custody for allegedly sending his coronavirus infected cook to his hometown.

A video of Maria is doing the rounds on social media in which she has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the police raid at her house.



"Last night they raided my house like I was the biggest drug mafia don," Maria said in the video.

She said her family was already in stress after undergoing tests for coronavirus.

Her statement comes amid rumours that Maria's husband is accused of sending his cook to his village after the servant tested positive for the COVID-19.

"They (police) said to me, you are culprits, " she said in the video adding that the raiding party also told her that an FIR has been registered against her husband.



