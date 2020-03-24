Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor all smiles in throwback photo from their wedding

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor radiated in an adorable throwback photo shared from their wedding ceremony.



The adorable throwback photo, captured on the wedding ceremony of Ayeza and Taimoor, is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was last seen in the hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Apart from that, Ayeza and Danish will share the screens on Geo TV’s upcoming romantic drama serial soon.



Currently, Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor and their children are in self-isolation after the outbreak of the coronavirus.