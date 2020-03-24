Kim Kardashian pulls Taylor Swift apart after Kanye West's footage gets leaked

Fashionista Kim Kardashian has addressed the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West that sparked against following the leak of an unedited phone call.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s longstanding feud accelerated earlier this week following the never-before-seen footage proving that the Lover crooner had been right all along.

Now, the rapper’s wife and star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has come forth hammering the pop icon for rekindling old rivalries.

“[email protected] has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," she said on Twitter.

“I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” she added.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission..." They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word '[expletive]' was used without her permission," she continued.

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,'" she said further.

"I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary," she went on.

"Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."



"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters," she said concluding the thread.

For the unversed, the freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous.

The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.”

After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

In the leaked video Taylor can be heard asking: “Is it going to be mean?” while Kanye assures her that it won’t be.

She then proceeds to ask him to let her hear the song if he seeks her blessing. However, the lyrics he shared with the Lover crooner were not the same ones that ended up in the song.