Mon Mar 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline': coronavirus edition

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020
Neil Diamond posted a video of himself singing a rendition of his hit song 'Sweet Caroline'

Music icon Neil Diamond is trying to bring a glimmer of hope and positivity into the lives of all those stressing over the coronavirus pandemic right now.

Taking to Twitter, the singer posted a video of himself singing a rendition of his hit song Sweet Caroline, but with altered lyrics that encourage fans to practice social distancing.

"I know we're going through a rough time right now but I love ya. I think maybe if we sing together, well, we'll just feel a little bit better,” he said in the video.

Kicking off the rewritten song in times of the COVID-19, he sang: "Hands...washing hands. Reaching out...don't touch me, I won't touch you!"

The video has become the talk of town, racking up over 100,000 likes within no time.

Earlier on Sunday, the musician had also lauded healthcare workers and frontlines of the disease.

"Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!!" read his tweet.


