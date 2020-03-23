close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Saboor Ali likes her chef role in quarantine

Pakistani TV actress Saboor Ali is elated to have taken on the chef role during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress took to Instagram and shared her chef expertise with the fans.

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress wrote, “Thanking the quarantine life for bringing out chef in me.”

Sharing a photo of the fruit fudge she made, Saboor writes, “Loving my chef role.”

On the work front, Saboor Ali was recently seen in TV drama serials Gul-o-Gulzar and Naqab Zan.

The actress recently attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi.

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot on March 14, 2020.

