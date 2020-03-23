Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama gleam in DJ D-Nice's digital quarantine dance party

DJ D-Nice Saturday hosted an epic '#ClubQuarantine' event on Instagram, which was streamed by 100,000 people, including some of the world’s renowned faces.



In wake of coronavirus spread, the people are finding new ways to come together even while social distancing keeps them physically apart. DJ D-Nice broke the internet with his dancing event which was enjoyed by world's famous personalities .

The long list of celebrities attended the party last Saturday night included Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Ava DuVernay and Kelly Rowland, according to USA media.

“Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine,” Winfrey tweeted, as Elliott joked she had a “hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!”.

“If you missed it, YO BAD! What a party!!” added Rowland as she thanked the deejay for “bringing so many people together.”

All throughout the week, D-Nice has been extending gratitude to everybody who has come together to make his virtual parties, which he’s been hosting since last Wednesday, such a success.



“I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing!” he wrote in one post. “I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings!”

He went on to give a special shout-out to dozens of celebrities who have shown his events some love, including Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Diddy.