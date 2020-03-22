Prince William warming up to become King as the Queen self-isolates?

With Prince Harry no longer part of the equation, Prince William seems to already be preparing to take over the throne, if rumours are to be believed.

According to an insider from the Buckingham Palace recently, Prince William seems to be gearing up to take over the throne by acting as ‘placeholder’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal experts, with Her Majesty as well as Prince Charles and Prince Phillips calling off their royal engagements to self-isolate in the wake of COVID-19, Prince William may be getting more responsibility on his shoulders in the upcoming weeks.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne speaking to Daily Mail said: “It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as placeholder for the Queen.”

“There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He’s third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother, and COVID-19 is unlikely to be any serious threat for him or his wife or children. He will do a great job,” the author of Call Me Diana: Princess Diana on Herself stated.

The Duke of Cambridge is presently second in the line to the throne which makes him a fair choice to take over during this time of crisis.

Cawthorne further said that there are ample duties that need to be fulfilled by William to keep things running smoothly in the monarchy.

“[There are] classified informal meetings on matters of state, and the monarchy is an enormous machine with many employees staying in touch with people, cities, and charities across Britain and the world,” he said.