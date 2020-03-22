Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir thank fans for their love

Newly-wed couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir have extended gratitude to the fans and admirers for sending them love on their marriage.



Sajal and Ahad got married on March 14, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, where family and friends were in attendance.

On Sunday, the Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with hubby.

She wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love. We can't thank you enough.”

The actress also urged the fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“A reminder to stay safe and stay home.”

Ahad also took to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Thank you to everyone and especially our fans for so much love. We both truly appreciate everything you do.

A reminder to stay safe and stay home. Lots of love to all."



