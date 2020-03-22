Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's HRH titles officially taken away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially had Their Royal Highness titles taken away following their decision to quit the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped off the title on the Smart Works charity website for which the former actor was a patron.

The website has removed all mention of the HRH title as Meghan is now referred to simply as “The Duchess of Sussex” instead of “Our Royal Patron.”

Meghan had been patron to the charity that aims to provide high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.”

Apart from that, animal welfare charity Mayhew also removed the HRH title from their website as well as social media.

Harry and Meghan took an exit from the British royal family earlier this year in January, sending shockwaves around the world. The couple revealed that they will be dividing their time between North America and the United Kingdom and will become “financially independent” from the royal family.