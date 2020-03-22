Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena’s legacy with touching video tribute

It is 23rd anniversary of the beloved film 'Selena'. In honor of the movie and the legendary singer, J.Lo shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Paying homage to the great singer, Jennifer shared touching video with the caption: "Join me today in #CelebratingSelena," Lopez captioned her social media posts, alongside a 3-minute video that honored the La Reina de Tejano. "I can't believe it's been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing."



J.Lo added, "Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I'm going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below."







