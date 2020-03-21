Taylor Swift 's dad hit by a tennis balls in 'The Man' BTS Video: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tailor Swift has shared another behind-the-scenes moments at her "The Man" music video with a hilarious clip starring her dad Scott Swift.
In it, the singer broke down the scene where her father makes a cameo as the tennis umpire—and it didn't look like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who had tennis balls thrown at him by the Cats star.
Taylor Swift is making time a home a bit more entertaining, and the songstress uploaded a video to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to show a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her "The Man" music video.
Taylor Swift is making time a home a bit more entertaining, and the songstress uploaded a video to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to show a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her "The Man" music video.