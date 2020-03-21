close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984: Studio releases new stills for Gal Gadot superhero film

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020

'Wonder Woman 1984' will get 'a full theatrical run' despite coronavirus fears, as Warner Bros. 'is sticking with its original plan to release the film nationwide on June 5.

The Studio has dropped new stills for Gal Gadot superhero film and confirmed that the movie will  be released in theaters despite coronavirus pandemic.

In the new photos Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine)  can be seen flying in a vehicle while marveling at fireworks outside their cockpit.

Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal are new cast additions to the sequel, joining returning co-stars Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. 

To promote the big budget tentpole, the studio released more stills from the film, which is still scheduled for release on June 5. 

