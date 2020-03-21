Lady Gaga's new song Babylon leaks in another blow to her upcoming album 'Chromatic'

The true music lovers are fearing that Lady Gaga's long-awaited musical comeback will be a lacklustre after her upcoming album 'Chromatic' suffered another leak.

The track's multiple short leaks have reflected the pattern which occurred when the singer's lead comeback single 'Stupid Love' was leaked online.



Despite the track eventually circulating on internet, the A Star Is Born actor stood firm and decided not to rush-release the song. Gaga's much-awaited album is slated for release on April 10.

In conversation with a magazine, the singer said: "There was a minute where me and my manager, Bobby, were talking, 'Do we change the single?'



"We’d just spent months and months developing this video and choreography.

"I said, 'Nope,' you know why? Because the song when it’s mixed, mastered and finished with the visuals and everything I have to say about it, when all those things come together at once, that will be the art piece I’m making. Not a leak," the singer was reported to have said.

Reaction from Fans

The crazy sans flocked to Twitter to beg Mother Monster to take action.

One fan reacted as saying: "We’ve waited years for a pop era from Gaga, let her / us have a proper rollout, it’s literally weeks away."

Another wrote: "Can Babylon be released now as a promo single? Before the full song leaks.

"That’ll be absolutely lovely, we can all vogue in while being stuck at home."

"Gaga please just release Babylon we can’t have two full leaks before official releases in this era," an other reacted.

