Rishi Kapoor advices PM Imran on COVID-19 as he expresses concern for Pakistan

Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has expressed his concerns about the growing number of coronavirus cases across the border here in Pakistan.

Turning to Twitter, the actor said that the people of Pakistan are also close to his heart as he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to take necessary precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions,” he said adding that: "People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too.”

“This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!”, he said concluding the tweet.

Number of confirmed cases in Pakistan reached 451 while the country reported its third death on Friday owing to the novel coronavirus.

Cases in India, on the other hand, are reported to be 206 with the death toll escalating to five.